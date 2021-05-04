Australia shares poised for a positive start, NZ edges up

Australian shares are likely to open higher on Tuesday on wide expectations the central bank in its policy meeting will hold its cash rate at a record low despite a solid economic recovery and a housing boom.

The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, a 10.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

The benchmark ended largely unchanged on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose marginally in early trade on Tuesday.