ANL 33.64 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.76%)
ASC 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.21%)
ASL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.6%)
AVN 84.44 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (7.29%)
BOP 7.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
DGKC 109.68 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.62%)
EPCL 50.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.52%)
FCCL 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.42%)
FFBL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.53%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.66%)
HASCOL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.03%)
HUBC 74.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.95%)
HUMNL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5%)
JSCL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.25%)
KAPCO 38.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
KEL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
LOTCHEM 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.44%)
MLCF 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.08%)
PAEL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.3%)
PIBTL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
POWER 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.99%)
PPL 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
PRL 22.54 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.32%)
PTC 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.24%)
SNGP 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.06%)
TRG 168.34 Increased By ▲ 12.36 (7.92%)
UNITY 34.46 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (6.69%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (8.76%)
BR100 4,759 Increased By ▲ 74.51 (1.59%)
BR30 24,406 Increased By ▲ 605.37 (2.54%)
KSE100 44,620 Increased By ▲ 544.21 (1.23%)
KSE30 18,276 Increased By ▲ 248.59 (1.38%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,310
16124hr
Pakistan Cases
837,523
337724hr
Sindh
286,521
Punjab
308,529
Balochistan
22,664
Islamabad
76,492
KPK
120,590
Business Recorder Logo
May 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares poised for a positive start, NZ edges up

  • The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, a 10.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
Reuters 04 May 2021

Australian shares are likely to open higher on Tuesday on wide expectations the central bank in its policy meeting will hold its cash rate at a record low despite a solid economic recovery and a housing boom.

The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, a 10.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

The benchmark ended largely unchanged on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose marginally in early trade on Tuesday.

New Zealand Australian shares S&P/ASX 200 index S&P/NZX 50

Australia shares poised for a positive start, NZ edges up

Pakistan reports less than 4000 COVID-19 cases since April 5

India Covid cases soar past 20 million: official data

G7 pushes solidarity to tackle global threats

Economic downturn fueling Argentine crypto craze

Armed person shot trying to enter CIA headquarters

Global partnership need of the hour to defeat COVID pandemic, says Akram

Pentagon downplays newest Afghanistan clashes

Biden to allow up to 62,500 refugees into US after criticism

Higher growth now govt’s main objective: Tarin

Eid holidays announced

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters