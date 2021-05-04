Markets
Australia shares poised for a positive start, NZ edges up
04 May 2021
Australian shares are likely to open higher on Tuesday on wide expectations the central bank in its policy meeting will hold its cash rate at a record low despite a solid economic recovery and a housing boom.
The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, a 10.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
The benchmark ended largely unchanged on Monday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose marginally in early trade on Tuesday.
