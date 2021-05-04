World
Mexico City bridge collapses with train on it: reports
MEXICO CITY: A section of elevated metro tracks in the Mexican capital collapsed on Monday as a train was passing, security camera footage broadcast by local media showed.
There was no official confirmation of the number of casualties following the accident in the south of the capital, where emergency services were seen working to rescue victims.
