Pakistan

Restaurants sealed, several shops fined in Karachi for violating coronavirus SOPs

  • The 'Special Salateen' and 'Shinwari' restaurants were sealed in Clifton for offering dine-in services.
  • Four shops in Lyari were fined a total of Rs8,000 for violating SOPs.
Aisha Mahmood 04 May 2021

Several shops were fined, while two restaurants were sealed in Karachi for violating coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

According to South Deputy Commissioner Irshad Ali Sodhar's office, the 'Special Salateen' and 'Shinwari' restaurants were sealed in Clifton for offering dine-in services.

Whereas four shops in Lyari were fined a total of Rs8,000, while three shops in Saddar were fined a total of Rs70,000 for violating social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines, DAWN reported. Moreover, two restaurants in Saddar were also fined for similar COVID-19 violations.

On Monday, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had instructed that SOPs violators are fined, saying that there is zero-tolerance policy against people not following the precautionary measures.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government has given permission for the Youm-e-Ali (RA) procession in Karachi today. However, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had banned the procession due to a spike in the number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan.

During the last 24 hours, Sindh reported at least 895 new cases, taking the tally to 286,521. 11 more people succumbed to the deadly virus. The provincial death toll is 4,678.

