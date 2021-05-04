ANL 33.64 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.76%)
ASC 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.21%)
ASL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.6%)
AVN 84.44 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (7.29%)
BOP 7.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
DGKC 109.68 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.62%)
EPCL 50.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.52%)
FCCL 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.42%)
FFBL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.53%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.66%)
HASCOL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.03%)
HUBC 74.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.95%)
HUMNL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5%)
JSCL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.25%)
KAPCO 38.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
KEL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
LOTCHEM 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.44%)
MLCF 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.08%)
PAEL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.3%)
PIBTL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
POWER 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.99%)
PPL 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
PRL 22.54 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.32%)
PTC 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.24%)
SNGP 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.06%)
TRG 168.34 Increased By ▲ 12.36 (7.92%)
UNITY 34.46 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (6.69%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (8.76%)
BR100 4,759 Increased By ▲ 74.51 (1.59%)
BR30 24,406 Increased By ▲ 605.37 (2.54%)
KSE100 44,620 Increased By ▲ 544.21 (1.23%)
KSE30 18,276 Increased By ▲ 248.59 (1.38%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,310
16124hr
Pakistan Cases
837,523
337724hr
Sindh
286,521
Punjab
308,529
Balochistan
22,664
Islamabad
76,492
KPK
120,590
Business Recorder Logo
May 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Kamyab Jawan says no subsidiary offering counselling to startups

  • As per details, the Kamyab Jawan spokesperson informed that a firm named Idea Gist is offering training courses to young students and aspiring entrepreneurs using the name of Kamyab Jawan-Startup Pakistan.
Ali Ahmed 04 May 2021

A spokesperson for Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Programme has clarified that there is no subsidiary of the programme claiming to provide counselling and training for startups under Kamyab Jawan.

As per details, the Kamyab Jawan spokesperson informed that a firm named Idea Gist is offering training courses to young students and aspiring entrepreneurs using the name of Kamyab Jawan-Startup Pakistan.

“Idea Gist has no affiliation or association with Kamyab Jawan Programme. The public, young entrepreneurs and universities students are informed to avoid entertaining Idea Gist as an official subsidiary of Kamyab Jawan Programme”, said the spokesman.

The spokesman further said that such dubious activities are reported to the concerned quarters for ensuring corrective measures in this regard. The public is therefore informed not to treat “Kamyab Jawan-Startup Pakistan and Idea Gist as public sector entity. This has nothing to do with Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Programme.

Startups Kamyab Jawan idea gist

Kamyab Jawan says no subsidiary offering counselling to startups

Pakistan reports less than 4000 COVID-19 cases since April 5

India Covid cases soar past 20 million: official data

G7 pushes solidarity to tackle global threats

Economic downturn fueling Argentine crypto craze

Armed person shot trying to enter CIA headquarters

Global partnership need of the hour to defeat COVID pandemic, says Akram

Pentagon downplays newest Afghanistan clashes

Biden to allow up to 62,500 refugees into US after criticism

Higher growth now govt’s main objective: Tarin

Eid holidays announced

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters