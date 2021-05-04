Kamyab Jawan says no subsidiary offering counselling to startups

A spokesperson for Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Programme has clarified that there is no subsidiary of the programme claiming to provide counselling and training for startups under Kamyab Jawan.

As per details, the Kamyab Jawan spokesperson informed that a firm named Idea Gist is offering training courses to young students and aspiring entrepreneurs using the name of Kamyab Jawan-Startup Pakistan.

“Idea Gist has no affiliation or association with Kamyab Jawan Programme. The public, young entrepreneurs and universities students are informed to avoid entertaining Idea Gist as an official subsidiary of Kamyab Jawan Programme”, said the spokesman.

The spokesman further said that such dubious activities are reported to the concerned quarters for ensuring corrective measures in this regard. The public is therefore informed not to treat “Kamyab Jawan-Startup Pakistan and Idea Gist as public sector entity. This has nothing to do with Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Programme.