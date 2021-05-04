ANL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.39%)
ASC 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
ASL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.92%)
AVN 80.01 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.66%)
BOP 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
BYCO 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
DGKC 110.49 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.37%)
EPCL 49.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.74%)
FFBL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.02%)
FFL 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.13%)
HASCOL 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.91%)
HUBC 74.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.36%)
HUMNL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.21%)
JSCL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
KAPCO 38.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.06%)
KEL 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.72%)
PAEL 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.63%)
PIBTL 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
POWER 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.11%)
PPL 82.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PRL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.23%)
PTC 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.86%)
TRG 160.51 Increased By ▲ 4.53 (2.9%)
UNITY 34.12 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (5.63%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.19%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By ▲ 44.3 (0.95%)
BR30 24,151 Increased By ▲ 349.78 (1.47%)
KSE100 44,445 Increased By ▲ 369.27 (0.84%)
KSE30 18,192 Increased By ▲ 164.67 (0.91%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,310
16124hr
Pakistan Cases
837,523
337724hr
Sindh
286,521
Punjab
308,529
Balochistan
22,664
Islamabad
76,492
KPK
120,590
World

India's Serum Institute 'to invest in UK'

  • The Serum Institute of India (SII) is the world's largest vaccine maker by volume, and has been at the forefront of producing the lower-cost AstraZeneca coronavirus shot.
AFP 04 May 2021

LONDON: Vaccine maker the Serum Institute of India is set to invest in facilities in Britain and could even manufacture inoculations in the UK in future, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday.

Johnson's Downing Street office said the £240 million ($334 million) project would include a sales office, "clinical trials, research and development and possibly manufacturing of vaccines".

The Serum Institute of India (SII) is the world's largest vaccine maker by volume, and has been at the forefront of producing the lower-cost AstraZeneca coronavirus shot.

SII has also begun phase one trials in the UK of a one-dose nasal vaccine for coronavirus.

Downing Street said the vaccine maker's plans were part of a wider package of trade and investment deals with India worth £1 billion that it expects to create over 6,500 jobs.

It was announced ahead of virtual talks between Johnson and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

