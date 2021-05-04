ANL 32.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-7.57%)
May 04, 2021
Country sees 4,213 new cases of Covid-19, 79 deaths

Recorder Report 04 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, after April 25, for the first time recorded less than 100 Covid-19 deaths as the authorities reported 79 fatalities on Monday and 4,213 new positive cases of Covid-19.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), out of 79 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, 73 were under treatment in various hospitals across the country and six died at their quarantines or homes.

The NCOC further said Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) reported most of the deaths in the past 24 hours as KP reported 42 deaths and Punjab 22.

The countrywide active Covid-19 cases on Monday 87,953 cases were recorded while 5,842 patients recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours taking the national recoveries tally to 728,044 since pandemic erupted.

Out of the total 79 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, 24 had died during treatment on ventilators.

At present, Mardan with 80 percent ventilators occupancy is on top followed by Multan with 74 percent, Lahore with 70 percent, and Gujranwala 57 percent.

Similarly, Mardan with 70 percent occupancy of Oxygen beds is on top among the four major areas where Oxygen beds are occupied followed by Peshawar with 65 percent, Swat with 63 percent, and Lahore 59 percent. Countrywide, on Monday, 670 ventilators were occupied while no Covid affected person was on ventilator in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

In the past 24 hours, 45,954 tests were conducted across the country, including 16,469 in Sindh, 16,307 in Punjab, 7,794 in KP, 3,815 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 626 in Azad jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 558 in Balochistan, 385 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

A total of 11,928,095 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 6,534 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

Since the pandemic outbreak out of 834,146 cases detected in the country Punjab with 306,929 cases is on top, followed by Sindh with 285,626 cases, KPK with 120,064 cases, ICT with 76,209 cases, Balochistan with 22,620 cases, AJK with 17,371 cases, and G-B with 5,327.

Out of 18,149 nationwide Covid-19 deaths recorded in country since February 2020, Punjab with 8,572 fatalities is on top, wherein 22 people died in the past 24 hours, followed by Sindh with 4,667 deaths of which nine died in the past 24 hours, KP with 3,392 deaths of which 42 died on Sunday, 691 in ICT, AJK with 483 deaths of which six died in the past 24 hours, Balochistan with 237 deaths, and GB with 107 deaths.

