Khurshid Shah, son contract coronavirus

KARACHI Senior Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and former leader of the opposition in National Assembly Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah and his son Syed Zeerak Ahmed Shah have contracted coronavirus.

Khurshid had been released from prison on parole a few days ago on account of the death of his nephew also from coronavirus. As per the latest NCOC data released on Monday morning, the number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh has now climbed to 285,626; it reported 888 new infections after conducting 16,469 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.4 percent. The province reported nine deaths, raising the toll to 4,667, while its recoveries rose by 444 to 265,276.