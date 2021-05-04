Traders to ‘strongly resist’ if complete lockdown imposed: APAT

LAHORE: The All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran (APAT) has warned that traders from across the country would strongly resist if the government opted to implement a complete lockdown from May 8 to 16. “Small traders would not close their shops (at 6pm). We are very, very sorry. And if the administration forces us to implements its decision (of 6pm), it would result in (violent) clashes,” APAT Central General Secretary Naeem Mir declared in his video message released on Monday.

He said that rush in all markets and bazaars has increased manifold due to premature announcement (consideration) of imposing a complete lockdown, in case the coronavirus situation gets worsened.

