SCCI supports traders’ protest against complete lockdown

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has announced to support the traders’ protest against the government’s decision of imposing a complete lockdown from May 8 to 16, and termed the move tantamount to economic murder of the community.
A complete lockdown was unaffordable for businesses, industries and trade as the global coronavirus pandemic has already brought negative impacts to the national economy, said Sherbaz Bilour while talking to a delegation of traders’ community here on Monday.
He urged the government to withdraw this notification issued by authorities concerned regarding a complete lockdown, which will be imposed across the province from May 8 to 16.
Sherbaz further said that complete closure of business activities will push the coronavirus-hit businesses and economy into a complete collapse.
Therefore, he announced to support the traders’ community protest over the government’s move pertaining to a weeklong complete lockdown in the entire province.
He said there is no justification to impose a complete lockdown during the last week of Ramazan and before Eid ul Fitr.
Bilour urged the government to immediately withdraw notification regarding a complete lockdown across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, otherwise, the traders will strongly react against it and launch an organized protest campaign across the province.
