ANL 32.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-7.57%)
ASC 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.32%)
ASL 21.93 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.96%)
AVN 78.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-4.43%)
BOP 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
BYCO 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.62%)
DGKC 109.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.02%)
EPCL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.51%)
FCCL 22.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.48%)
FFBL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.55%)
FFL 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.01%)
HASCOL 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.81%)
HUBC 73.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.65%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.08%)
JSCL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-5.47%)
KAPCO 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.11%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.5%)
PAEL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.99%)
POWER 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.23%)
PPL 82.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.23%)
PRL 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.29%)
PTC 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.31%)
TRG 155.98 Decreased By ▼ -11.02 (-6.6%)
UNITY 32.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (5.9%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.44%)
BR100 4,685 Decreased By ▼ -51.17 (-1.08%)
BR30 23,801 Decreased By ▼ -477.82 (-1.97%)
KSE100 44,076 Decreased By ▼ -186.15 (-0.42%)
KSE30 18,027 Decreased By ▼ -73.37 (-0.41%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,310
16124hr
Pakistan Cases
837,523
337724hr
Sindh
286,521
Punjab
308,529
Balochistan
22,664
Islamabad
76,492
KPK
120,590
Business Recorder Logo
May 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Dollar retreats in Europe

Reuters 04 May 2021

LONDON: The dollar retreated after its recent bounce on Monday as investors made a cautious start to a week crammed with central bank meetings and big-ticket US economic data, waiting for clues on the global inflation outlook and policymakers’ responses.

Trade was thinned by holidays in Japan, China and Britain, which kept a lid on volatility, leaving the greenback to trade where it settled after a Friday leap. It slid back to $1.2054 per euro and crept to a three-week high of 109.66 yen.

Comments by Luis de Guindos, the European Central Bank’s vice president, helped the euro gain against the dollar at the start of the London session. The ECB can start to phase out emergency stimulus measures when the pace of coronavirus vaccinations reaches a critical level and the economy picks up speed, he told an Italian newspaper.

The dollar index, measured against six major currencies, fell back to 91.097 by midday in London, down from an earlier Asian session high of 91.390.

The index dropped 2% through April as a positive view of global recovery prospects lifted trade-exposed currencies at the dollar’s expense, but bounced with upbeat US consumption data on Friday.

“We remain bearish USD linked to peak US exceptionalism, and a broadening global recovery elsewhere,” said CitiFX analysts Ebrahim Rahbari and Calvin Tse in a note to clients.

“We attribute the USD rebound late last week in part to noise around month-end flows, but note the risk for higher US rates to change the FX trajectory. Meanwhile, BRL and CAD remain among the favourites, while JPY was held back by rising rates, and several EMs by idiosyncratic headwinds.”

The Australian and New Zealand dollars were marginally firmer on Monday, though not enough to recoup a dip suffered on Friday.

The Aussie rose 0.3% $0.7735 to trade around its 20-day moving average, while the kiwi edged 0.3% higher to $0.7177, also just above its 20-day moving average. Sterling was the outperformer against the dollar among the G10 group of currencies, up 0.4% on the day at $1.3872.

The South Korean won hit a one-week low after North Korea vowed it would respond to what it regards as hostile US policy, while pressure for a national lockdown in India pushed the rupee a little lower.

In crypto markets, ethereum broke past $3,000 to post a fresh record peak of $3,203.18.

Purchasing Managers Index figures for manufacturers were positive in Asia and Europe on Monday and those due later are expected to show growth picking up speed in the United States. However the week’s major focus will be on US manufacturing surveys due Wednesday and April labour market numbers on Friday.

Forecasts are that 978,000 jobs were created in the month. However analysts say the market response to a surprise either way may be hard to guess, as investors have begun to fret that strong data may prompt central bankers to taper their support.

“The risk is for a hotter number,” said Chris Weston, head of research at broker Pepperstone in Melbourne.

ECB US economic data Dollar euro Dollar rate Europe

Dollar retreats in Europe

Eid holidays announced

ADB launches Asia Pacific Tax Hub

Private parties engaged in business with Railways: Exemption of 10pc WHT opposed by FBR

Future of 11 power plants: Consultation process expedited

Govt to vaccinate 70m people by Dec: Faisal

Education, other areas: IMF says govt required to increase spending

Price trends of essential commodities analysed

Verizon to sell Yahoo, AOL for $5bn

Cabinet to discuss EU Parliament’s resolution today

PM urges OIC to help protect true image of Islam

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.