Karachi Yarn Market Rate

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Monday (May 3, 2021).

======================================= CONES CARDED ======================================= 10/1. Indus 1900 12/1 Nadeem Textile 1920 Indus 1970 Bajwa 1970 16/1. Nadeem Textile 2000 United 2000 Abdullah Textile 2000 Indus 2100 Bajwa 2100 21/1. Al-Karam (A.K) 2250 Suriya Tex 2250 United 2200 GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2250 Nadeem Textile 2220 Indus Dyeing 2250 Abdullah Textile 2200 Lucky Cotton 2200 22/1. Bajwa 2250 United 2250 --------------------------------------- CONES CARDED --------------------------------------- 24/1. United 2350 26/1. AL-Karam 2400 Amin Text 2400 Shadman Cotton 2400 Diamond Int'l 2400 Lucky Cotton 2400 28/1 Abdullah Textile 2550 30/1. Amin Tex. 2550 Al-Karam 2550 Jubilee Spinning 2450 GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2550 Lucky Cotton 2420 Diamond Intl 2500 32/1 Abdullah Textile 2550 40/1 Lucky Cotton 3250 52/1 Lucky Cotton 3600 --------------------------------------- COMBED CONE --------------------------------------- 40/1 Indus CF 3350 --------------------------------------- COMBED CONE --------------------------------------- 20/2. GulAhmed 2350 Amin 2350 Indus Dyeing 2350 Bajwa 2350 Nadeem Textile 2350 42/1 Abdullah Textile 3300 52/1 Abdullah Textile 3600 20/1. SLUB Abdullah Textile 2550 30/1 SLUB Abdullah Textile 2700 60/1. Abdullah Textile 2700 70/1 Abdullah Textile 3800 --------------------------------------- CHEES CONES --------------------------------------- 10/1. Kasim Tex 1600 Latif Tex. (Latif) 1480 Super 1250 Abdullah Textile (OE) 1200 16/1. (O.E.) Kasim Textile 1680 Masal 1600 --------------------------------------- RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20% CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE --------------------------------------- DTY --------------------------------------- 50/24/0 Local 180.00 Rupali 175.00 Imported 200.00 75/36/0 Imported 157.00 Local 140.00 Rupali 140.00 75/36/Him Imported 175.00 Local 150.00 Rupali 150.00 100/36/0 Imported 152.00 Local 130.00 100/48/INT Local 137.00 Rupali 134.00 Imported 160.00 150/48/0 Imported 134.00 Local 118.00 Rupali 118.00 150/48/Him Imported 140.00 Local 122.00 Rupali 120.00 300/96/0 Imported 124.00 Local 106.00 Rupali 105.00 300/96/Him Imported 132.00 Local 116.00 Rupali 116.00 150/144/Sim Imported 134.00 Local NO Product 150/144/Him Imported 140.00 Local 129.00 75/72/Sim Imported 160.00 Local NO Product 75/144/Sim Imported 150.00 Local 160.00 --------------------------------------- FDY --------------------------------------- 50/24/SD Imported 138.00 75/72/SD Imported 134.00 50/36/BR Imported 138.00 Local 173.00 100/36/BR Imported 120.00 150/48/BR Imported 127.00 300/96/BR Imported 126.00 --------------------------------------- RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES (PER LBS) + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST --------------------------------------- P.V. CONES --------------------------------------- 18/1 PV A.A. Textiles 150.00 A.A. Cotton 142.00 20/1 PVB A.A. Textile 153.00 A. A. Cotton 157.00 24/1 P.V. BRIGHT A.A. Tex. 159.00 A. A. Cotton (80:20) 135.00 26/1.PV Bright A.A. Tex. 164.00 30/1 PV A.A. Tex."Z" Twist 174.00 A. A. Cotton 174.00 26/1 P.V. (S.D.) A.A. Textile 164.00 A. A. COTTON 130.00 36/1 PV (SD) A.A. Textile 186.00 40/1. (PVB) A. A. Cotton 150.00 A. A. Textile 196.00 46/1 PVSD Ibrahim Fibre 212.00 28/1 PV SLUB A.A. Clock Tower 188.00 30/1 PV SLUB A. A. Cotton (PVB) 195.00 A. A. Cotton (PC) 230.00 A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP) 190.00 --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MVS YARN --------------------------------------- 20/S Kcetex 215.00 Prima 215.00 Local (AVG Price) 204.00 30/S Kcetex 217.00 Prima 217.00 Local (AVG Price) 210.00 40/S Kcetex 247.00 Prima 246.00 Local (AVG Price) 240.00 --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MJS YARN --------------------------------------- 20/S Kahtex 210.00 Local 200.00 --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MJS YARN --------------------------------------- 30/S Kahtex 225.00 Local 215.00 10/1 PP A. A. Cotton 140.00 12/1 PP A. A. Cotton 145.00 16/1 PP A. A. Cotton 150.00 20/1 PP Diwan 98.00 A. A. Cotton 155.00 Agar 96.00 24/1 PP A. A. Cotton 150.00 26/1 PP A. A. Cotton 165.00 30/1 PP Agar 101.00 Anwar 109.00 Diwan 103.00 A. A. Cotton 190.00 34/1. (PP) A. A. Cotton 99.00 40/1 PP A. A. Cotton 200.00 60/1. (P.P) Agar 124.00 Diwan 125.00 Anwar 130.00 A. A. Cotton 270.00 8/.1. A. A. Cotton (52 48) 136.00 10/.1. Zainab 171.00 A. A. Cotton 165.00 Lucky Cotton 180.00 12/1 A. A. Cotton 175.00 IFL 168.00 14/1 Zainab Tex 171.00 A. A. Cotton 145.00 16/1 AA SML Carded (52 48) 182.00 IFL (52 48) 181.00 A. A. Cotton 180.00 --------------------------------------- P.C. COMBED --------------------------------------- 20/1. PC A.A.SMLCARDED 189.00 Zainab (Combed) 188.00 A. A. Cotton (Carded) 195.00 24/1. PC A. A. SML Carded 201.00 Zainab (Combed) 200.00 25/1 A.A. Cotton 200.00 30/1. PC (52 : 48) Zainab Textile (combed) 214.00 Stallion 208.00 K. Nazir 206.00 Al-Karam 206.00 AA SML (Carded) 215.00 A. A. Cotton (Carded) 210.00 36/1. PC IFL Tex (Combed) 225.00 40/1 PC A.A. Textile (Combed) 233.00 45/1 PC Zainab 236.00 50/1 PC Zainab 211.00 10/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 175.00 12/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 180.00 16/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 195.00 20/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 200.00 AASML 180.00 24/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 173.00 AASML 170.00 25/1 CVC A. A. Cotton 210.00 30/1 CVC A. A. Cotton 220.00 AASML 195.00 40/1 CVC A. A. Cotton 140.00 --------------------------------------- READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES --------------------------------------- POLYESTER K.G. --------------------------------------- I.C.I. 1.D 201.00 I.C.I. 1.2 (SD) 200.00 I.C.I. Bright 202.00 Rupali 1.D 202.00 Rupali 1.2 (SD) 200.00 --------------------------------------- POLYESTER K.G. --------------------------------------- Ibrahim Fiber (SD) 200.00 Ibrahim 1.D 202.00 Ibrahim Fiber Bright 202.00 Ibrahim Trilobal Bright 202.00 --------------------------------------- VISCOSE K.G. --------------------------------------- FCFC 44 MM Taiwan 340.00 FCFC 51 MM Taiwan 340.00 Thai Reyon 51 MM 340.00 S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia 340.00 --------------------------------------- ACRYLIC FIBER K.G. --------------------------------------- Monty 1.2x51 Italy 450.00 Acelon Korea 1.2x51 450.00 =======================================

NOTES: These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism and the above rates pertain to trading on 26.04.2021.

ALL RATES PERTAIN TO LAST TRADING SESSION AND ARE INCLUSIVE OF GOVERNMENT LEVIES (We make all efforts to keep the rates up dated but are not responsible for any error or mission due to unpredictable markets.)

