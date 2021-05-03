Pakistan
Tourists’ spots to remain close on Eid: DPO
PESHAWAR: District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad, Zahoor Babar Afridi Monday said all tourists’ spots in the district would remain closed on Eid ul Fitre due to Coronavirus lockdown.
In a statement, he said that all hotels, inns, restaurants and rest houses would also remain closed.
He said that due to closure of transport, shops and tuck shops could create hardships for them.
The DPO requested tourists to avoid visiting Nathiagali, Thandyani, Shamla, Harno, Sajikot and other tourists’ destination in the district.
He said that police check points had been established at entries including both Interchanges on Hazara Motorway to implement the lockdown.
