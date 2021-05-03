ANL 32.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-7.57%)
Is the 7th generation of Honda City in-bound to Pakistan?

  • 2021 Honda City is a B-Segment sub-compact sedan that is acclaimed by auto-journalists around the world.
  • If it lands on Pakistani soil, it will contend against other sedans like the Toyota Yaris, the Changan Alsvin, and the Proton Saga.
Syed Ahmed Updated 03 May 2021

Honda City has some of the most loyal customers across Pakistan despite the sedan getting plenty of competition. Basing on that, Honda Atlas has now announced a new and improved Honda City.

The automaker released a cryptic teaser on its Facebook page a few hours ago which may indicate a revamp. This is the first hint at Honda Atlas’s possible launch of a new car. The next-gen City's debut in Pakistan is long due, as the current model, tried and true is devoid of several modern features.

The latest City car has already been revealed in Bangkok, Thailand on 25th November 2019. It is a B-Segment sub-compact sedan that is acclaimed by auto-journalists around the world.

So what does this sedan have to offer aside from the obvious exterior makeover? The 7th generation Honda City offers features such as several powertrain options; all of which focus on monetary efficiency not putting on a performance.

Despite this, the 7th-gen City will prove to be a great addition to the growing car market in Pakistan. If it lands on Pakistani soil, it will be contending against other sedans like the Toyota Yaris, the Changan Alsvin, and the Proton Saga.

Before we assume the latest addition Honda City is headed to Pakistan, it’s also a possibility that we’ll end up with the generation City instead. There are still several regions where the 6th generation City is being manufactured and sold. So it’s assumed that Pakistan could also become one such market.

This wouldn’t be surprising as old generations of the Hyundai Elantra, the KIA Sorento, and even the Hyundai Tucson only made it to Pakistan despite their latest renditions being available in the international markets.

