ANL 32.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-7.57%)
ASC 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.32%)
ASL 21.93 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.96%)
AVN 78.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-4.43%)
BOP 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
BYCO 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.62%)
DGKC 109.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.02%)
EPCL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.51%)
FCCL 22.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.48%)
FFBL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.55%)
FFL 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.01%)
HASCOL 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.81%)
HUBC 73.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.65%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.08%)
JSCL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-5.47%)
KAPCO 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.11%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.5%)
PAEL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.99%)
POWER 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.23%)
PPL 82.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.23%)
PRL 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.29%)
PTC 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.31%)
TRG 155.98 Decreased By ▼ -11.02 (-6.6%)
UNITY 32.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (5.9%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.44%)
BR100 4,685 Decreased By ▼ -51.17 (-1.08%)
BR30 23,801 Decreased By ▼ -477.82 (-1.97%)
KSE100 44,076 Decreased By ▼ -186.15 (-0.42%)
KSE30 18,027 Decreased By ▼ -73.37 (-0.41%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,149
7924hr
Pakistan Cases
834,146
421324hr
Sindh
285,626
Punjab
306,929
Balochistan
22,620
Islamabad
76,209
KPK
120,064
Business Recorder Logo
May 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Intesa's Eurizon buys BAPR's individual portfolio management business

  • Through its Milan-based brokerage arm, BAPR managed assets worth 430 million euros ($518 million) as of end-December, of which around 170 million euros were individual portfolios for the bank's customers, a joint statement said.
  • Eurizon said the transaction strengthened its position in the asset management sector, in line with targets set under Intesa's strategic plan through 2021.
Reuters 03 May 2021

MILAN: Intesa Sanpaolo's asset management unit Eurizon has bought the individual portfolio management business of Sicilian lender Banca Agricola Popolare di Ragusa (BAPR), the two companies said on Monday.

Through its Milan-based brokerage arm, BAPR managed assets worth 430 million euros ($518 million) as of end-December, of which around 170 million euros were individual portfolios for the bank's customers, a joint statement said.

The deal, whose financial terms were not disclosed, is effective as of May 1.

The BAPR's unit changing hands serves both retail and institutional customers, the companies said, adding that BAPR would continue to handle the needs of managed clients under the new distribution agreement.

Eurizon said the transaction strengthened its position in the asset management sector, in line with targets set under Intesa's strategic plan through 2021.

Intesa's business model is geared towards fees earned through wealth management and insurance, which has helped Italy's biggest bank cope with the challenge that negative interest rates pose to banks' core lending activity.

asset management Intesa Sanpaolo's Banca Agricola Popolare di Ragusa BAPR Sicilian lender

Intesa's Eurizon buys BAPR's individual portfolio management business

Pakistan intends to vaccinate 70 million people against COVID-19 before end of this year

Global Islamic finance forecast to grow as main markets recover: S&P

Pakistan reports 4,213 new COVID-19 cases, 79 deaths in 24 hours

India's COVID-19 cases near 20 million, peak seen nearing

Pandemic boosted e-commerce in 2020: UNCTAD

25 killed in boat accident in Bangladesh: police

Blinken in UK as G7 foreign ministers resume in-person talks

US top diplomat: China acting more 'repressively, aggressively'

High-level meeting on budget 2021-22: Development spending under govt focus

There’s no proposal to withdraw Section 8B of ST Act: FBR

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters