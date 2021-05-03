ANL 32.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-7.57%)
ASC 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.32%)
ASL 21.93 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.96%)
AVN 78.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-4.43%)
BOP 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
BYCO 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.62%)
DGKC 109.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.02%)
EPCL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.51%)
FCCL 22.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.48%)
FFBL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.55%)
FFL 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.01%)
HASCOL 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.81%)
HUBC 73.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.65%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.08%)
JSCL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-5.47%)
KAPCO 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.11%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.5%)
PAEL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.99%)
POWER 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.23%)
PPL 82.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.23%)
PRL 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.29%)
PTC 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.31%)
TRG 155.98 Decreased By ▼ -11.02 (-6.6%)
UNITY 32.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (5.9%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.44%)
BR100 4,685 Decreased By ▼ -51.17 (-1.08%)
BR30 23,801 Decreased By ▼ -477.82 (-1.97%)
KSE100 44,076 Decreased By ▼ -186.15 (-0.42%)
KSE30 18,027 Decreased By ▼ -73.37 (-0.41%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,149
7924hr
Pakistan Cases
834,146
421324hr
Sindh
285,626
Punjab
306,929
Balochistan
22,620
Islamabad
76,209
KPK
120,064
Business Recorder Logo
May 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Brazil manufacturing PMI falls to 10-month low in April

  • The headline PMI fell to 52.3 in April from 52.8 in March, the lowest since last June.
  • A reading above 50.0 marks expansion, while a reading below signifies contraction. The series was launched in 2006.
Reuters 03 May 2021

BRASILIA: Growth in Brazil's manufacturing sector decelerated in March to its slowest rate since June last year, a survey of purchasing managers' activity showed on Monday, and prices charged to customers rose towards their recent historic highs.

While a brutal second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic weighed on overall activity, employment rose and companies were more optimistic about future conditions, IHS Markit's latest purchasing managers index (PMI) report showed.

The headline PMI fell to 52.3 in April from 52.8 in March, the lowest since last June.

A reading above 50.0 marks expansion, while a reading below signifies contraction. The series was launched in 2006.

"Survey participants see a light at the end of the tunnel, with many expecting that greater vaccine availability will help curb the spread of the disease and (lift) restrictions. Business sentiment improved ... supporting renewed job creation," said Polyanna de Lima, economics associate director at IHS Markit.

"Inflation continued to surge, with goods producers lifting their charges at the third-steepest rate in the survey's more than 15 years of history," she said, citing a global shortage of raw materials.

IHS Markit's employment index rose back above the 50.0 threshold, to 51.8 from 48.5, while the future output index rose, IHS Markit said.

The output prices index, which measures prices charged to customers, rose to the third highest in series history and close to the top two readings from last year.

Consumer price inflation in Brazil is running at more than 6%, well above the central bank's year-end target of 3.75%. The central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates next week by 75 basis points for a second time.

Brazil's manufacturing sector Brazil's economy Brazil's inflation Brazil's GDP Brazil's currency Brazil's jobs

Brazil manufacturing PMI falls to 10-month low in April

Pakistan intends to vaccinate 70 million people against COVID-19 before end of this year

Global Islamic finance forecast to grow as main markets recover: S&P

Pakistan reports 4,213 new COVID-19 cases, 79 deaths in 24 hours

India's COVID-19 cases near 20 million, peak seen nearing

Pandemic boosted e-commerce in 2020: UNCTAD

25 killed in boat accident in Bangladesh: police

Blinken in UK as G7 foreign ministers resume in-person talks

US top diplomat: China acting more 'repressively, aggressively'

High-level meeting on budget 2021-22: Development spending under govt focus

There’s no proposal to withdraw Section 8B of ST Act: FBR

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters