Markets
Hong Kong shares close sharply lower
- The Hang Seng Index sank 1.28 percent, or 367.34 points, to 28,357.54.
03 May 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks closed sharply lower on Monday, in line with a broad sell-off across Asia following a negative lead from Wall Street, with inflation concerns continuing to weigh on sentiment.
The Hang Seng Index sank 1.28 percent, or 367.34 points, to 28,357.54.
Mainland Chinese markets were closed for a holiday.
Pakistan intends to vaccinate 70 million people against COVID-19 before end of this year
Hong Kong shares close sharply lower
Global Islamic finance forecast to grow as main markets recover: S&P
Pakistan reports 4,213 new COVID-19 cases, 79 deaths in 24 hours
India's COVID-19 cases near 20 million, peak seen nearing
Pandemic boosted e-commerce in 2020: UNCTAD
25 killed in boat accident in Bangladesh: police
Blinken in UK as G7 foreign ministers resume in-person talks
US top diplomat: China acting more 'repressively, aggressively'
High-level meeting on budget 2021-22: Development spending under govt focus
There’s no proposal to withdraw Section 8B of ST Act: FBR
Implementation of Covid SOPs: PM finally leads from the front
Read more stories
Comments