ANL 32.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-7.57%)
ASC 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.32%)
ASL 21.93 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.96%)
AVN 78.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-4.43%)
BOP 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
BYCO 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.62%)
DGKC 109.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.02%)
EPCL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.51%)
FCCL 22.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.48%)
FFBL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.55%)
FFL 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.01%)
HASCOL 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.81%)
HUBC 73.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.65%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.08%)
JSCL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-5.47%)
KAPCO 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.11%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.5%)
PAEL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.99%)
POWER 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.23%)
PPL 82.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.23%)
PRL 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.29%)
PTC 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.31%)
TRG 155.98 Decreased By ▼ -11.02 (-6.6%)
UNITY 32.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (5.9%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.44%)
BR100 4,685 Decreased By ▼ -51.17 (-1.08%)
BR30 23,801 Decreased By ▼ -477.82 (-1.97%)
KSE100 44,076 Decreased By ▼ -186.15 (-0.42%)
KSE30 18,027 Decreased By ▼ -73.37 (-0.41%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,149
7924hr
Pakistan Cases
834,146
421324hr
Sindh
285,626
Punjab
306,929
Balochistan
22,620
Islamabad
76,209
KPK
120,064
May 03, 2021
Markets

Australia, NZ dollar steady in cautious trade before central bank meetings

  • The Aussie was unchanged at $0.7713, after gaining 1.5% last month thanks to strength in iron ore and other commodity prices.
Reuters 03 May 2021

SYDNEY: The Australian dollar was steady against its US counterpart during a quiet session on Monday, shrugging off strong domestic jobs data as traders were cautious ahead of central bank meetings this week, while the kiwi dollar also held its own.

The Aussie was unchanged at $0.7713, after gaining 1.5% last month thanks to strength in iron ore and other commodity prices.

"The A$ remains undervalued given the continued surge in metals," Westpac said. "We see this as temporary and just a matter of time before it gives way opening a move to 0.80 and beyond."

The New Zealand dollar was also just 0.05% higher at $0.7163, taking a respite after rising 2.5% in April.

The kiwi has support around $0.7150, which traders say could be tested given the potential for the US currency to attract more bids this week, as the world's biggest economy releases big-ticket manufacturing surveys and April labour market numbers.

On the day, the dollar was clinging to a recent bounce as investors made a cautious start to the week and were looking for clues on the outlook for global inflation, and for policymakers' response.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is due to speak later on Monday and will be followed by a raft of Fed officials this week.

Central bank policy meetings are also scheduled this week in Australia, Britain and Norway.

In Australia, data on Monday showed nationwide home prices posted another solid increase in April, while job advertisements climbed to their highest level since 2008 and up almost 200% on a year earlier when a pandemic lockdown shut many industries.

Investors expect the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) on Tuesday will maintain its ultra supportive policy settings at its monthly rate-setting meeting.

Traders will also look to a speech by deputy RBA Australia governor Guy Debelle on Thursday for insight into the bank's thinking around its bond purchases outlook.

Australian government yields on 10-year bonds were little changed at 1.70%, and bond futures of the same maturity were 1 tick lower at 98.29.

Yields on New Zealand government bonds were 2 basis points higher at 1.70%.

