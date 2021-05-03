ANL 32.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-7.57%)
ASC 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.32%)
ASL 21.93 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.96%)
AVN 78.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-4.43%)
BOP 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
BYCO 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.62%)
DGKC 109.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.02%)
EPCL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.51%)
FCCL 22.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.48%)
FFBL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.55%)
FFL 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.01%)
HASCOL 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.81%)
HUBC 73.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.65%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.08%)
JSCL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-5.47%)
KAPCO 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.11%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.5%)
PAEL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.99%)
POWER 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.23%)
PPL 82.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.23%)
PRL 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.29%)
PTC 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.31%)
TRG 155.98 Decreased By ▼ -11.02 (-6.6%)
UNITY 32.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (5.9%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.44%)
BR100 4,685 Decreased By ▼ -51.17 (-1.08%)
BR30 23,801 Decreased By ▼ -477.82 (-1.97%)
KSE100 44,076 Decreased By ▼ -186.15 (-0.42%)
KSE30 18,027 Decreased By ▼ -73.37 (-0.41%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,149
7924hr
Pakistan Cases
834,146
421324hr
Sindh
285,626
Punjab
306,929
Balochistan
22,620
Islamabad
76,209
KPK
120,064
Business Recorder Logo
May 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Ethereum breaks past $3,000 to quadruple in value in 2021

  • Ether, the token transacted on the ethereum blockchain, rose 3% on the Bitstamp exchange to $3,051.99 by lunchtime in Asia.
  • It is up more than 300% for the year so far, easily outpacing a 95% rise in the more popular bitcoin.
Reuters 03 May 2021

Cryptocurrency ether broke past $3,000 on Monday to set a new record high in a dazzling rally that has outshone the bigger bitcoin, as investors bet that ether will be of ever greater use in a decentralised future financial system.

Ether, the token transacted on the ethereum blockchain, rose 3% on the Bitstamp exchange to $3,051.99 by lunchtime in Asia. It is up more than 300% for the year so far, easily outpacing a 95% rise in the more popular bitcoin.

In part, the big rally is a catch-up to late 2020 gains in bitcoin, said James Quinn, managing director at Q9 Capital, a Hong Kong cryptocurrency private wealth manager.

It also reflects improvements to the ethereum blockchain, he said, and a growing shift towards "DeFi", or decentralised finance, which refers to transactions outside traditional banking for which the ethereum blockchain is a crucial platform.

"At first, the rally was really led by bitcoin because as a lot of the institutional investors came into the space, that would be their natural first port of call," Quinn said.

"But as the rally has matured over the last six months, you have DeFi and a lot of DeFi is built on ethereum."

The launch of ether exchange-traded funds in Canada and surging demand for ether wallets to transact non-fungible tokens such as digital art have also pushed up the price.

The ether/bitcoin cross rate has soared more than 100% this year and hit a 2.5-year high on Sunday, pointing to a degree of rotation into the second-biggest cryptocurrency as investors diversify their exposure.

"Surging DeFi volumes continue to push ethereum prices higher as investors gain confidence in crypto and see ethereum as a safe second-place asset," said Jehan Chu, managing partner at Hong Kong blockchain venture capital firm Kenetic Capital.

Illustrating the momentum for such new transactions, Bloomberg reported last week that the European Investment Bank plans on issuing a digital bond over the Ethereum blockchain, while JP Morgan plans a managed bitcoin fund. read more

Bitcoin , the world's biggest crypto asset with more than $1 trillion in market capitalisation, regained the $50,000 mark last week and hovered around $58,000 on Monday, up about 3% but well below its record high at $64,895.22.

The U.S. dollar was broadly steady.

ethereum CryptoCompare cryptocurreny bitcon Bitcoim Ether

Ethereum breaks past $3,000 to quadruple in value in 2021

Pakistan reports 4,213 new COVID-19 cases, 79 deaths in 24 hours

India's COVID-19 cases near 20 million, peak seen nearing

Pandemic boosted e-commerce in 2020: UNCTAD

25 killed in boat accident in Bangladesh: police

Blinken in UK as G7 foreign ministers resume in-person talks

US top diplomat: China acting more 'repressively, aggressively'

High-level meeting on budget 2021-22: Development spending under govt focus

There’s no proposal to withdraw Section 8B of ST Act: FBR

Implementation of Covid SOPs: PM finally leads from the front

Trade deficit widens by 20.1pc in 10 months

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters