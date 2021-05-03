Markets
Australia shares set for a weak start, NZ edges up
- Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained marginally in early trade on Monday.
03 May 2021
Australian shares are expected to open lower on Monday, with local miners and oil companies expected to be under pressure, while investors keep an eye on half-yearly earnings from three of the four big banks over the week.
The local share price index futures fell 0.1%, a 30.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.8% on Friday, losing half a percent during the week.
Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained marginally in early trade on Monday.
Pakistan intends to vaccinate 70 million people against COVID-19 before end of this year
Australia shares set for a weak start, NZ edges up
Global Islamic finance forecast to grow as main markets recover: S&P
Pakistan reports 4,213 new COVID-19 cases, 79 deaths in 24 hours
India's COVID-19 cases near 20 million, peak seen nearing
Pandemic boosted e-commerce in 2020: UNCTAD
25 killed in boat accident in Bangladesh: police
Blinken in UK as G7 foreign ministers resume in-person talks
US top diplomat: China acting more 'repressively, aggressively'
High-level meeting on budget 2021-22: Development spending under govt focus
There’s no proposal to withdraw Section 8B of ST Act: FBR
Implementation of Covid SOPs: PM finally leads from the front
Read more stories
Comments