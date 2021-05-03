Markets
Hong Kong shares start with losses
- The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.23 percent, or 64.97 points, to 28,659.91.
03 May 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened with losses Monday morning following a sell-off on Wall Street at the end of last week.
Mainland Chinese markets were closed for a holiday.
