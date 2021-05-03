ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
May 03, 2021
Eastbay Expressway to be completed in Oct: Asim Bajwa

Recorder Report 03 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Work on the Eastbay Expressway Gwadar project is in final stage that would be completed by October 2021, Chairman CPEC Authority Lt-Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa (Retd) said on Sunday. In his tweet, Asim Bajwa said that the 14.5 kilometres offshore expressway had already been completed while the remaining 4.5 KM onshore road was under construction and 92 percent of work had been completed.

He said the project which is being executed under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), created 2000 direct. The Expressway will connect the port with the second phase of the Free Trade Zone (FTZ) which will facilitate the business climate of the zone and the port alike.

The expressway will also provide primary connectivity of the port and its free zone with the network of national highways. The Expressway will ensure smooth logistic transportation of import, export and transit goods.

