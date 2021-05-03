ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
Mysterious disease: Probe into three children’s death ordered

PPI 03 May 2021

KARACHI: Provincial Minister for Food and Minority Affairs Hari Ram Kishori Lal on Sunday took notice of the mysterious death of three children, residents of Dhulanabad area of Mirpurkhas and directed Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas, SSP and District Health Officer to conduct an immediate inquiry into the mysterious death of these children and submit a detailed report of the incident as soon as possible.

Giving further instructions to the concerned officers, the provincial minister said that all possible resources should be utilized for the investigation of the tragic incident, he said during his visit to the residence of the affected children.

The minister offered condolences to the father of the children Zakir Arain on the demise of Aqsa Noor, Zaneera Fatima and Abdul Hadi and expressed his sorrow. He briefed the provincial minister on the details of the tragic incident.

Lal said that he was deeply saddened by the loss of three innocent lives. “We share the grief with parents,” he said. He assured the parents of all possible cooperation from him and the Sindh government to find out the truth of the incident and prayed to the Almighty Allah to grant patience to the bereaved family and grant the deceased a high position in paradise.

SSP Mysterious disease Food and Minority Affairs Hari Ram Kishori

