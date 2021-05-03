PPP MPAs meet Buzdar

LAHORE: PPP’s MPAs Raees Nabeel Ahmed and Ghazanfer Ali Khan from PP-265 and 255 respectively called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and expressed their complete confidence in his leadership.

They also apprised the Chief Minister about the problems and the needs of the people of their constituencies. Usman Buzdar said that remote and backward areas were intentionally neglected during the previous regime as development and progress is the right of every city and town. He said that former rulers deliberately plundered the funds of backward areas and this unjustified distribution of resources in the past substantially increase the deprivations of backward areas.

