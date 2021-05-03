ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
Covid-19: UNICEF provides PPEs worth $14.5m

APP 03 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) is set to provide US$14.5 million PPEs (Personal Protective Equipment) to Pakistan to help contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic in the country. According to the document of the UNICEF Pakistan is supporting Ministry of National Health Services Regulations & Coordination, to procure PPEs test kits and medicines for a total value of US$14.5 million with funding support from World Bank (US$8.5 million), ADB (US$0.5 million and Gavi The Vaccine Alliance (US$5,5 million).

The PPEs will be distributed to hospitals, isolation centres, quarantine areas and frontline vaccinators.

So far PPEs worth US$2 million have been delivered and handed over to MNHSR&C for distribution. UNICEF is arranging the shipment of more PPEs through WFP Transport Common Services to arrive through Karachi, starting 13 July, on behalf of MNHSR&C.

