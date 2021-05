Electoral reforms: PML-N escaping from talks: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Hussain Chaudhry said on Sunday that Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N) escaping from negotiations on electoral reforms was very unfortunate. In a tweet, he said that PML-N’s claim that the reform process has to be done by the Election Commission of Pakistan instead of the Parliament showed that they have no understanding of the system and no interest in reforms.

“Why would a party that came to power always through conspiracies will talk of electoral reforms?” he remarked.

