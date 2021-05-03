ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
ASC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.35%)
ASL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
AVN 82.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.80 (-6.58%)
BOP 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.05%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.25%)
DGKC 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-2.51%)
EPCL 49.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.34%)
FCCL 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.9%)
FFBL 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.56%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.26%)
HASCOL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.35%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.28%)
JSCL 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.23%)
KAPCO 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.45%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.56%)
MLCF 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.68%)
PAEL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-4.27%)
PIBTL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.75%)
POWER 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
PPL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.4%)
PRL 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.84%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
SNGP 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.18%)
TRG 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -11.90 (-6.65%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.88%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.79%)
BR100 4,736 Decreased By ▼ -81.83 (-1.7%)
BR30 24,279 Decreased By ▼ -656.9 (-2.63%)
KSE100 44,262 Decreased By ▼ -600.76 (-1.34%)
KSE30 18,101 Decreased By ▼ -250.66 (-1.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,070
11324hr
Pakistan Cases
829,933
441424hr
Sindh
284,738
Punjab
304,889
Balochistan
22,528
Islamabad
75,892
KPK
119,277
US money market funds see biggest weekly inflow in a year

Reuters 03 May 2021

NEW YORK: US money market funds lured the biggest inflow in a year, in the week ended April 28, on caution ahead of a US Federal Reserve policy meeting, with investors also anxious about the speed of the equity rally in recent weeks.

According to Refinitiv Lipper, investors purchased $60.5 billion in US money market funds in the week, the highest since April 2020.

Analysts said fears about rising inflation and the prospect that the Federal Reserve might unwind its quantitative easing measures curbed inflows into risky assets in the week.

The data showed US equity funds had outflows of $22 billion, the biggest since February 2020.

US equity indexes - S&P 500 index and Nasdaq - hit fresh all-time highs this week, helped by strong earnings from tech companies such as Apple and Facebook in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, US bond funds secured $8.2 billion worth of money, the smallest inflow in five weeks.

The inflow was mainly led by U.S general domestic taxable fixed income funds, which received $3.68 billion, the biggest in 14 weeks, and short- and intermediate-term investment-grade funds, which attracted $3.42 billion.

