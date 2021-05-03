ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
Hamilton wins Portuguese Grand Prix for 97th career victory

AFP 03 May 2021

PORTIMAO, (Portugal): Lewis Hamilton delivered a flawless drive in his Mercedes to win the Portuguese Grand Prix on Sunday from his arch title rival Max Verstappen.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton’s 97th Grand Prix triumph extended his early season lead over Red Bull’s Verstappen in the Formula One drivers’ standings to eight points.

In third place in Portimao was pole-sitter Valtteri Bottas in the other Mercedes with Sergio Perez in the second Red Bull in fourth.

“That was such a tough race physically and mentally. I didn’t get a good start and also lost out at the restart but it was a great result in the end,” said Hamilton.

“Today wasn’t all perfect and we need to get ready now for the quick turnaround for Spain.”

Hamilton wins Portuguese Grand Prix for 97th career victory

