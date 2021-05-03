Vodafone teams up with Google Cloud on data analytics

LONDON: Mobile operator Vodafone Group Plc and Alphabet Inc’s Google Cloud entered a strategic partnership to jointly develop data services, Vodafone said on Sunday.

About 1,000 workers in Britain, Spain and the United States will be asked by both companies to create “Nucleus”, a new cloud-based storage and analytics portal which will host Vodafone’s data. Nucleus will be capable of processing around 50 terabytes of data a day within the cloud, Vodafone said in a statement. “Both companies will drive the use of reliable and secure data analytics, insights, and learnings to support the introduction of new digital products and services for Vodafone customers simultaneously worldwide,” the statement added.