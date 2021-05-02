ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
Pakistan’s exports to USA increase 14.81pc to $3563 million in 3 quarters

  • The overall exports to USA were recorded as US $ 3563.734 million during July-March (2020-21) against exports of US $ 3103.817 million during July- March (2019-20).
APP 02 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s exports of goods and services to United State of America (USA) witnessed a surge of 14.81 percent during the first three quarters of financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period last year.

The overall exports to USA were recorded as US $ 3563.734 million during July-March (2020-21) against exports of US $ 3103.817 million during July- March (2019-20), showing growth of 14.81 percent, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data revealed.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, exports to USA during March 2021 also increased by 41.40 percent, from US $ 342.563 million against the exports of US $484.407 million.

However, month-on-month basis, exports of USA were rose by 20.44 percent during March 2021 in comparison with exports of US $ 402.167 million in February 2021, SBP data said.

Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed increase of 2.29 percent in three quarters, from US $ 18.280 billion to US $ 18.699 billion.

On the other hand, the imports from USA into the country during the period under review were recorded as US $ 1774.043 million against US $ 1684.482 million last year, showing growth of 5.31 percent in seven months of this year.

Meanwhile, year-to-year basis, imports from USA during March 2021 also increased by 31.20 percent from US $213.792 million last year to US $280.511 million.

On month-on-month basis, the import from USA rose by 6.66 percent during March 2021 when compared to the import of US $262.986 million in February 2021, SBP data said.

The overall imports into the country increased by 9.43 percent, from US $34.136 billion to US $ 37.356 billion.

