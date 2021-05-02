FSC maintains three counts death sentence of rapist/murderer of minor girl

ISLAMABAD: A full bench of the Federal Shariat Court on Saturday maintained the three counts death sentence awarded to a convict in rape/murder of a minor girl. The FSC full bench comprising of Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai Chief Justice, Hon’ble Justice Dr. Syed Muhammad Anwer and Justice Khadim Hussain M. Shaikh passed an important judgment, maintaining death sentence on three counts awarded by the learned Additional Sessions Judge-I, Karachi East, under Sections 364-A, 376 and 302(b) of the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860 to the convict Muhammad Irshad who had committed barbaric, heinous and inhuman act of zina-bil-jabr and murder of a baby girl aged about 6 years of Karachi.

The innocent girl was playing with other kids and was sinisterly lured into believing that the culprit would bring toy for her instead she was raped and thereafter murdered.

The Court in another Judgment also upheld death sentence awarded by the learned Additional Sessions Judge/MCTC, Pishin to the convicts Ali Muhammad and Najibullah under Sections 302(b)/34 PPC.