Prices of essential kitchen items remain stable

ISLAMABAD: Prices of essential kitchen items remained stable during this week past as compared with the previous week, revealed a survey conducted by Business Recorder, here on Saturday. The survey observed sugar price witnessed a slight reduction from Rs4,760 per bag to Rs4,700 per 40kg, while in retail market it is being sold at Rs100 per kg.

Chicken prices went up from Rs7,600 per 40kg to Rs9,000 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs275 per kg against Rs225 per kg and chicken meat is being sold at Rs425 per kg against Rs340 per kg. Lemon price went up from Rs275 per kg to Rs300 per kg, while various qualities of dates are available in the range of Rs100-500 per kg.

Best quality cooking oil/ghee prices during the week under review remained unchanged, a B-grade ghee/cooking oil 16 pack carton price also remained unchanged at Rs3,550 per carton which in retail is being sold at Rs230 per pack of 900 gram.

Since December 2020 best quality ghee/cooking oil price has witnessed an increase of Rs110 per kg from Rs250 per kg to Rs360 per kg, while B-grade ghee/cooking oil price increased by Rs75 per pack of 900 grams from Rs160 to Rs-125-235 per pack.

Egg prices both in wholesale as well as in retail markets remained unchanged as in wholesale market, eggs are available Rs4,000 per carton, which in retail market are being sold in the range of Rs150-155 per dozen.

No changes were observed in packed milk prices such as Milk Pack and Olper which is available at Rs42.5 per pack and litre pack at Rs160 per pack. Fresh milk and yogurt prices also remained unchanged at Rs140 per kg and Rs150 per kg respectively.

Prices of the various brands of rice remained unchanged as best quality rice is available at Rs5,300 per 50kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs160 per kg, while normal quality rice brands are being sold at Rs80 per kg to Rs120 per kg. Wheat flour price also remained unchanged at Rs920 per 15kg bag, while government sponsored wheat flour bag at the Utility Stores outlet is available at Rs808 per 20kg and in open market at Rs860.

However, the government-sponsored wheat flour is not available in abandoned quantity in open market as most of the shops are selling 15kg wheat flour bag.

Most of the pulses prices witnessed no changes as moong in wholesale is available at Rs8,000 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs220 per kg, maash at Rs 8,500 per 40kg which in retail is being sold at Rs230 per kg, best quality lentil at Rs5,000 per 40kg which in retail is being sold at Rs140 per kg.

Best quality bean lentil at Rs8,000 per bag which in retail is being sold at Rs200 per kg, masoor at Rs5,000 per 40kg which in retail is being sold at Rs140 per kg, while best quality whole gram price went down from Rs5,400 per 40kg to Rs5,000 per 40kg which in retail is being sold at Rs130 per kg against Rs140 per kg.

A comparison of the prevailing market prices with the prices computed by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) revealed serious differences as the PBS has mentioned sugar price at Rs95.22 per kg which in the market on an average is available at Rs100 per kg.

Similarly, the PBS mentioned Dalda ghee/cooking oil price Rs1,540 per 5kg tin while in the market is being sold Rs1,560 per 5kg tin.

The PBS mentioned wheat flour price of Rs1,056.83 per 20 kg bag but in the market it is available at Rs1,200 per 20kg bag.

Fresh milk price at Rs107.53 per kg while in market it is being sold at Rs140 per kg, cooked daal plate at an average hotel is available at Rs95 per plate against the PBS mentioned price of Rs78.26 per plate, mutton in rural areas of Rawalpindi/ Islamabad is available at Rs1,200 per kg while the PBS has mentioned it at Rs1,053.49 per kg, while in urban areas of the twin cities mutton is being sold at Rs1,280 per kg.

The survey noted no major changes in the prices of vegetables as potato price went down from Rs260 per 5kg to Rs220 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs50 per kg against Rs60-65 per kg, tomatoes price is stable at Rs150 per 5kg in wholesale market which in retail are being sold at Rs40 per kg, onion price is stable at Rs130 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs30 per kg.

