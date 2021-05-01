Pakistan
Govt completes target of providing 10,000 loans under Kamyab Jawan Program
- Dar said it is just the beginning. He said our aim is that every youth of the country benefits from the Kamyab Jawan Program.
01 May 2021
ISLAMABAD: The government has completed the first target of providing ten thousand loans worth eight billion rupees to the youth under Kamyab Jawan Program.
In a tweet, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said it is just the beginning. He said our aim is that every youth of the country benefits from the Kamyab Jawan Program.
Meanwhile, in a tweet, Adviser on Commerce Razaq Dawood expressed the confidence this program will transform Pakistan's industry and economy.
