A relationship based on trust

Prime minister Imran Khan’s views about balance of payment (BoP) are spot on. Tapping expatriates is the only way in the absence of export boost. He’s cent percent right. According to him, “If a fraction of overseas Pakistanis is tapped, it would provide a cushion to balance of payment position as no one in the past had tried to increase the exports, and low exports had been the primary impediment to growth.”

The Pakistani diaspora, particularly the expatriates, based in Europe and North America can certainly come to the country’s rescue in a meaningful manner. The success of Roshan Digital Account (RDA) has clearly shown that the overseas Pakistanis have firm belief in the integrity and honesty of the prime minister. They are obviously correct to put their trust in him. The prime minister has been working hard since his party’s victory in 2018 general elections, but he’s required to perform even better in order to keep Pakistani expatriates’ trust in him intact.

Naqi Zafar (Karachi)

