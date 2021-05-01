ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
ASC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.35%)
ASL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
AVN 82.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.80 (-6.58%)
BOP 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.05%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.25%)
DGKC 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-2.51%)
EPCL 49.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.34%)
FCCL 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.9%)
FFBL 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.56%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.26%)
HASCOL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.35%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.28%)
JSCL 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.23%)
KAPCO 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.45%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.56%)
MLCF 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.68%)
PAEL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-4.27%)
PIBTL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.75%)
POWER 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
PPL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.4%)
PRL 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.84%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
SNGP 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.18%)
TRG 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -11.90 (-6.65%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.88%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.79%)
BR100 4,736 Decreased By ▼ -81.83 (-1.7%)
BR30 24,279 Decreased By ▼ -656.9 (-2.63%)
KSE100 44,262 Decreased By ▼ -600.76 (-1.34%)
KSE30 18,101 Decreased By ▼ -250.66 (-1.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,811
13124hr
Pakistan Cases
820,823
511224hr
Sindh
282,445
Punjab
301,114
Balochistan
22,278
Islamabad
75,067
KPK
117,557
Business Recorder Logo
May 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Fawad welcomes visits of British men, women cricket teams and musical band

Recorder Report 01 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information Fawad Hussain, on Friday, welcomed the upcoming visits of British men, women cricket teams and musical band to Pakistan in the second half of the year. British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner informed the minister about the plan of visits of British men, women cricket teams and musical band to Pakistan in the second half of the year.

The minister, welcoming the teams, said it would create an atmosphere of festivity for the people looking for quality sports and entertainment. The minister emphasised the need for joint Pak-UK television productions and documentaries, commemorating the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan.

Fawad apprised the High Commissioner regarding the government’s initiative to establish Media Technology University and sought assistance from the British side to build it on the pattern of top UK universities.

The Information Minister emphasized the need for strengthening cooperation in the area of film production and related fields with a view to promoting cultural linkages between the two countries. Fawad also discussed with the British envoy possible arrangements for training of Pakistani set designers and manufacturers by British experts.

The British envoy assured maximum support on the proposals put forth by the Information Minister. Christian Turner, on the occasion, also exchanged views with the minister on the state of Covid-19 in the UK and Pakistan. He appreciated the Pakistan’s Government’s ongoing vaccination campaign against Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile in a tweet Fawad said “Lovely meeting my friend Turner. Extremely delighted to know that after the gap of sixteen years, October this year English Cricket Team will be visiting Pakistan and next year again for a full test series. We have come a long way from the devastating attack on Sri Lankan team.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Christian Turner Fawad Hussain COVID19 British High Commission Covid pandemic British experts

Fawad welcomes visits of British men, women cricket teams and musical band

Sindh detects Brazilian, South African variants

Resolution adopted by EU Parliament: Pakistan expresses disappointment

Ministries, divisions: No expenditure sans available budget, PAOs warned

Assessable customs value of MG vehicles raised by 14.5pc

Govt to lift ban on TLP?

SPI up 0.05pc WoW

Tarin for swift privatisation of SOEs

PM unveils Rs370bn uplift package for G-B

EU hits Apple with music streaming charge

Israel buries dead after Jewish pilgrim stampede kills 45

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.