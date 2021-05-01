Fawad welcomes visits of British men, women cricket teams and musical band

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information Fawad Hussain, on Friday, welcomed the upcoming visits of British men, women cricket teams and musical band to Pakistan in the second half of the year. British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner informed the minister about the plan of visits of British men, women cricket teams and musical band to Pakistan in the second half of the year.

The minister, welcoming the teams, said it would create an atmosphere of festivity for the people looking for quality sports and entertainment. The minister emphasised the need for joint Pak-UK television productions and documentaries, commemorating the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan.

Fawad apprised the High Commissioner regarding the government’s initiative to establish Media Technology University and sought assistance from the British side to build it on the pattern of top UK universities.

The Information Minister emphasized the need for strengthening cooperation in the area of film production and related fields with a view to promoting cultural linkages between the two countries. Fawad also discussed with the British envoy possible arrangements for training of Pakistani set designers and manufacturers by British experts.

The British envoy assured maximum support on the proposals put forth by the Information Minister. Christian Turner, on the occasion, also exchanged views with the minister on the state of Covid-19 in the UK and Pakistan. He appreciated the Pakistan’s Government’s ongoing vaccination campaign against Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile in a tweet Fawad said “Lovely meeting my friend Turner. Extremely delighted to know that after the gap of sixteen years, October this year English Cricket Team will be visiting Pakistan and next year again for a full test series. We have come a long way from the devastating attack on Sri Lankan team.”

