Rs565.62bn including Rs86.99bn foreign aid released under PSDP

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has released Rs565.62 billion (87 percent) including Rs86.99 billion foreign aid for various ongoing and new development projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21 against the budgeted allocation of Rs650 billion.

According to the latest PSDP data 2020-21 released by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms, the government released Rs361.87 billion (93.7 percent) including Rs27.69 billion foreign aid for development projects of various ministries, divisions, and related departments out of Rs386.22 billion budgeted allocation.

The government also released a total of Rs165.18 billion including 57.22 billion out of Rs151 billion which is Rs 14.18 billion extra releases for development budget of corporations; a total of Rs 115.39 billion has been released for development projects of the National Highways Authority (NHA) out of Rs114.67 billion budgeted allocation which is Rs0.72 billion extra releases, and Rs50 billion out of Rs36.3 billion has been released which is Rs13.7 extra releases for the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC)/Pakistan Electric Power Company (Pepco).

The ministry has released a total of Rs37.1 billion out of Rs39.5 billion budgeted allocation for development projects of special areas; Rs23.4 billion for development projects of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) out of Rs24.5 billion, and Rs13.67 billion for Gilgit-Baltistan for financial year 2020-2021.

The government released Rs12.7 billion out of Rs14.51 billion for development projects of the National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division.

A total of Rs24.14 billion out of Rs47.8 billion have been released for development projects of the Cabinet Division.

The government released Rs78.84 billion for development projects of the Finance Division against Rs80 billion budgeted allocation for financial year 2020-2021.

The Ministry of Planning, Development, and Reforms released Rs16.48 billion for development projects of the Railways Division against Rs18.5 billion budgeted allocation; Rs2.49 billion for development projects of Science and Technology Research Division; and Rs9.89 billion for the National Food Security and Research Division.

The government has released Rs28.12 billion for development projects of the Higher Education Commission out of Rs29.47 billion budgeted allocations, and Rs8.6 billion for development projects of the Federal Education and Professional Training Division out of Rs4.53 billion budgeted allocation.

The ministry released a total of Rs70.6 billion for the Water Resources Division, Rs323.7 million for the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority, Rs1.69 billion for the Petroleum Division, Rs8.96 billion for the Revenue Division, and Rs4.79 billion for the Maritime Affairs Division.

The government has released Rs6 billion for development projects of the Climate Change Division, Rs11.98 billion for development projects of Interior Division, Rs9.5 billion for Housing and Works Division, Rs5.4 billion for Information Technology and Telecom Division, Rs707.78 million for the Aviation Division, and Rs1.68 billion for Defense Production Division.

The government has released Rs1.5 billion out of Rs3 billion for the development project of the Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (Erra), Rs53.9 million for Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony Division, Rs253.476 million for Information and Broadcasting Division, Rs243.9 million for Human Rights, and Rs420.88 million for the development projects of the Inter-Provincial Coordination Division.

