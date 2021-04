EFP salutes global workers on May Day

KARACHI: The Employers’ Federation of Pakistan (EFP) felicitates Pakistani workers and also workers around the world on May Day 2021 and compliments them on 200 years of trade union activities.

In a press statement, Ismail Suttar, President EFP, Zaki Ahmed Khan, Vice President and Focal Person, stated that in over its seven decades as Apex Body of Manufacturers, the EFP has always supported the genuine demands and rights of workers since both are integral stakeholders of ILO.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021