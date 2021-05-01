ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
Pakistan

Strict implementation of SOPs ordered in Hyderabad

Recorder Report 01 May 2021

HYDERABAD: Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch directed the concerned officers to ensure strict implementation of SOPs in markets and busy and overcrowded business places to control the third wave of Covid-19 outbreak.

He was presiding over a meeting regarding implementation of SOPs for Covid-19 at Shahbaz Hall, Hyderabad on Friday.

Commissioner Hyderabad said implementing SOPs issued by the Sindh government was the only way to save people’s lives from the virus. He directed the concerned officers to inform the people about vaccination against the coronavirus and complete the process of health workers’ vaccination without delay.

He said awareness should be created among the people to ensure social distancing use of masks and sanitizers and ensure implementation on complete ban on dining services in restaurants and hotels. He also directed to increase the basic facilities in hospitals.

Commissioner also directed LUMHS Vice Chancellor Dr Bekha Ram, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and DHO Hyderabad to convene a meeting to plan for the prevention of Covid-19. The Health Department officials gave detailed information to the divisional commissioner about the problems faced by them. The commissioner Hyderabad assured them that all their problems would be addressed on priority basis. It was suggested in the meeting that in view of the spread of Covid-19, the Sindh government should be requested to stop supplying oxygen to the industries for the time being so that they would not face oxygen shortage in any kind of emergency.

Baloch also directed to take steps to release the test results of Corona virus by the same evening. He also directed the concerned officers to keep their spirits high and play their full role in preventing the spread of the virus by using their abilities with confidence. Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro said all efforts were being made by the district administration to control the virus and implement SOPs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

