Sindh Assembly: Opposition asks govt to step up efforts against Covid-19

KARACHI: Opposition in the Sindh Assembly on Friday asked the PPP government to step up efforts to stem growing Covid-19 threats, saying that “only talks will not work”.

PTI’s Hindu minority lawmaker, Dewan Sachal said that the Sindh government should step up efforts instead, as verbal remedy to Covid-19 will not help.

The provincial legislature continued its pre-budget 2021-22 discussion for the third sitting, which several lawmakers from either side of the house took part in.

Sachal said that the Covid-19 has largely created problems, adding that the poor suffered the utmost amid pandemic. He said that hospitals and schools are in rundown conditions in Sanghar. Uplift work badly required there, he said.

MQM’s Rabia Khatoon said that the metropolis is in “tatters” despite having distinctive status in the country. “Public is forced to purchase water since tanker mafia holds the business,” she added.

The city still reels from poor infrastructure, bad governance and lack of basic amenities, she said and added that the PPP government should show responsibility to cleanse the streets from mountains of garbage.

The lady legislator also demanded of the government to found business centres in every district of the province, saying that there is only one in Karachi.

PPP’s Hina Dastagir said that Hyderabad is suffering from shortage of natural gas, adding that the federal government should begin producing oxygen from Steels Mills facility.

She said that the federal government avoids making oxygen from the mills because the proposition came from her party.

PPP’s Burhan Chandio said that a hospital in Qambar Shahdadkot has been developed to help facilitate the public.

He said that the development projects which his party government carried out in other parts of Sindh also inspired the voters to succeed PPP candidate in by-poll of NA-249.

GDA’s Abdul Razzaq Rahmo said that the PPP government should remake a road from Omarkot to Chachro. He said that the government should build power generation plants in Tharparkar since the far-flung arid region lacks electricity even a single megawatt. He also pointed out that RO plants are dysfunctional in Thar and required overhauling.

PTI’s Shahnawaz Jadoon said that the PPP government has reduced water quota allotted by former President, late General Ayub Khan, to the port town of Keamari.

He said that the city is treated unfavourably despite being called the country’s heart. He said that the city is reeling from poor governance, lack of infrastructure, want of public transportation and boiling sewages on roads.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021