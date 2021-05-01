Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
01 May 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (April 30, 2021).
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
Khanani Sec. Attock Refinery 500 233.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 233.50
JS Global Cap. Cherat Cement 100,000 163.39
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 163.39
Topline Sec. Engro Corporation 34,000 296.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 34,000 296.00
Topline Sec. Frieslandcampins Engro 180,000 76.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 180,000 76.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani Hum Network Limited 50,000 7.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 7.00
Alfalah Sec. Indus Motor 151,230 976.35
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 151,230 976.35
Topline Sec. K-Electric Limited 800,000 3.62
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 800,000 3.62
Topline Sec. Loads Limited 270,000 13.78
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 270,000 13.78
Fortune Sec. National Refinery 85,000 601.01
Azee Sec. 3,200 559.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 88,200 599.49
Brains Securities Pak Refinery 20,500 23.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,500 23.40
Trust Securities Pakistan Petroleum 80,000 10.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 80,000 10.00
JS Global Cap. Pioneer Cement 50,000 123.96
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 123.96
Azee Sec. Searle Company Ltd. 7,000 233.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,000 233.00
Multiline Sec. Service Global Footw 75,000 61.45
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 75,000 61.45
Alfalah Sec. Telecard Ltd. 850,000 14.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 850,000 14.00
AKD Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 300,000 160.00
JS Global Cap. 125,000 180.00
Pearl Sec. 2,000,000 185.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,425,000 181.65
Trust Securities Trust Sec. Brokerage 500,000 10.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 10.00
Total Turnover 5,681,430
