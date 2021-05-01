ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (April 30, 2021).

===============================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===============================================================================================
Member                           Company                              Turnover            Rates
Name                                                                 of Shares
===============================================================================================
Khanani Sec.                     Attock Refinery                           500           233.50
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  500           233.50
JS Global Cap.                   Cherat Cement                         100,000           163.39
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              100,000           163.39
Topline Sec.                     Engro Corporation                      34,000           296.00
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               34,000           296.00
Topline Sec.                     Frieslandcampins Engro                180,000            76.00
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              180,000            76.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani              Hum Network Limited                    50,000             7.00
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               50,000             7.00
Alfalah Sec.                     Indus Motor                           151,230           976.35
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              151,230           976.35
Topline Sec.                     K-Electric Limited                    800,000             3.62
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              800,000             3.62
Topline Sec.                     Loads Limited                         270,000            13.78
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              270,000            13.78
Fortune Sec.                     National Refinery                      85,000           601.01
Azee Sec.                                                                3,200           559.00
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               88,200           599.49
Brains Securities                Pak Refinery                           20,500            23.40
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               20,500            23.40
Trust Securities                 Pakistan Petroleum                     80,000            10.00
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               80,000            10.00
JS Global Cap.                   Pioneer Cement                         50,000           123.96
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               50,000           123.96
Azee Sec.                        Searle Company Ltd.                     7,000           233.00
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                7,000           233.00
Multiline Sec.                   Service Global Footw                   75,000            61.45
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               75,000            61.45
Alfalah Sec.                     Telecard Ltd.                         850,000            14.00
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              850,000            14.00
AKD Sec.                         TRG Pakistan Ltd.                     300,000           160.00
JS Global Cap.                                                         125,000           180.00
Pearl Sec.                                                           2,000,000           185.00
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            2,425,000           181.65
Trust Securities                 Trust Sec. Brokerage                  500,000            10.00
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              500,000            10.00
===============================================================================================
                                 Total Turnover                      5,681,430
===============================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

