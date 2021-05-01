KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (April 30, 2021).

=============================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =============================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =============================================================================================== Khanani Sec. Attock Refinery 500 233.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 233.50 JS Global Cap. Cherat Cement 100,000 163.39 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 163.39 Topline Sec. Engro Corporation 34,000 296.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 34,000 296.00 Topline Sec. Frieslandcampins Engro 180,000 76.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 180,000 76.00 M. M. M. A. Khanani Hum Network Limited 50,000 7.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 7.00 Alfalah Sec. Indus Motor 151,230 976.35 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 151,230 976.35 Topline Sec. K-Electric Limited 800,000 3.62 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 800,000 3.62 Topline Sec. Loads Limited 270,000 13.78 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 270,000 13.78 Fortune Sec. National Refinery 85,000 601.01 Azee Sec. 3,200 559.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 88,200 599.49 Brains Securities Pak Refinery 20,500 23.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,500 23.40 Trust Securities Pakistan Petroleum 80,000 10.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 80,000 10.00 JS Global Cap. Pioneer Cement 50,000 123.96 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 123.96 Azee Sec. Searle Company Ltd. 7,000 233.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,000 233.00 Multiline Sec. Service Global Footw 75,000 61.45 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 75,000 61.45 Alfalah Sec. Telecard Ltd. 850,000 14.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 850,000 14.00 AKD Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 300,000 160.00 JS Global Cap. 125,000 180.00 Pearl Sec. 2,000,000 185.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,425,000 181.65 Trust Securities Trust Sec. Brokerage 500,000 10.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 10.00 =============================================================================================== Total Turnover 5,681,430 ===============================================================================================

