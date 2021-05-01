Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Friday (April 30, 2021)....
01 May 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Friday (April 30, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07275 0.07338 0.08900 0.05725
Libor 1 Week 0.08163 0.08738 0.13188 0.07888
Libor 1 Month 0.11013 0.10613 0.32963 0.10300
Libor 2 Month 0.14413 0.15013 0.59050 0.13150
Libor 3 Month 0.17563 0.17575 0.55613 0.17288
Libor 6 Month 0.20638 0.21063 0.75950 0.18950
Libor 1 Year 0.28138 0.28075 0.86463 0.27588
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.