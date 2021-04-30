ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
ASC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.35%)
ASL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
AVN 82.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.80 (-6.58%)
BOP 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.05%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.25%)
DGKC 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-2.51%)
EPCL 49.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.34%)
FCCL 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.9%)
FFBL 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.56%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.26%)
HASCOL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.35%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.28%)
JSCL 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.23%)
KAPCO 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.45%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.56%)
MLCF 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.68%)
PAEL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-4.27%)
PIBTL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.75%)
POWER 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
PPL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.4%)
PRL 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.84%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
SNGP 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.18%)
TRG 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -11.90 (-6.65%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.88%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.79%)
BR100 4,736 Decreased By ▼ -81.83 (-1.7%)
BR30 24,279 Decreased By ▼ -656.9 (-2.63%)
KSE100 44,262 Decreased By ▼ -600.76 (-1.34%)
KSE30 18,101 Decreased By ▼ -250.66 (-1.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,811
13124hr
Pakistan Cases
820,823
511224hr
Sindh
282,445
Punjab
301,114
Balochistan
22,278
Islamabad
75,067
KPK
117,557
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Fawad bags fourth test ton as Pakistan grow lead v Zimbabwe

  • The tourists are replying to their host's modest first-innings score of 176 with unorthodox middle-order batsman Fawad, who takes a bizarre front-on stance at the crease, leading the way with an unbeaten 108 that has come from 155 balls on a slow wicket.
  • Fellow opener Abid Ali (60) also weighed in with a half-century but it was a day to forget for in-form captain Babar Azam as he was out first ball.
Reuters 30 Apr 2021

Fawad Alam completed a fourth test century as he guided Pakistan to 374 for six and a commanding lead of 198 runs at the close of play on the second day of the first test against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on Friday.

The tourists are replying to their host's modest first-innings score of 176 with unorthodox middle-order batsman Fawad, who takes a bizarre front-on stance at the crease, leading the way with an unbeaten 108 that has come from 155 balls on a slow wicket.

He has now reached a hundred on all four occasions that he has passed 50 in test cricket and will resume on the third morning with all-rounder Hasan Ali (21 not out), who can be explosive at the crease and score quick runs.

Opener Imran Butt fell nine runs short of a first test century following a patient 91 from 236 balls as he became a first scalp in the longer format for debutant seamer Richard Ngarava, having edged to wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva.

Fellow opener Abid Ali (60) also weighed in with a half-century but it was a day to forget for in-form captain Babar Azam as he was out first ball.

Babar pushed a delivery from seamer Donald Tiripano (3-89) straight to a short mid-on for a major breakthrough from the home side, but they could not capitalise on the fall of two quick wickets and are now facing a big first-innings deficit.

Fawad Alam Zimbabwe Covid cases Imran Butt Hasan Ali Pakistan vs Zimbabwe

Fawad bags fourth test ton as Pakistan grow lead v Zimbabwe

PPP's Qadir Khan Mandokhail emerges victorious in NA-249 Karachi by-election

Govt decides to form committee over TLP's plea against party ban

PSX ends April with bears dominating the bourse

Pakistan further eased investment policy to benefit investors, says FM Qureshi

Israel pilgrimage stampede kills at least 44

Palestinian polls postponed until Jerusalem voting guaranteed: Abbas

Surge in insider attacks in Afghan army as Americans prepare to go: US govt

Worldwide Covid-19 cases pass 150 million: AFP tally

US aid arrives in India as Covid cases explode

Balance of payment (BoP) stability: Tapping expatriates only way in absence of export boost: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters