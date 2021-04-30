ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
ASC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.35%)
ASL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
AVN 82.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.80 (-6.58%)
BOP 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.05%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.25%)
DGKC 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-2.51%)
EPCL 49.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.34%)
FCCL 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.9%)
FFBL 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.56%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.26%)
HASCOL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.35%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.28%)
JSCL 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.23%)
KAPCO 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.45%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.56%)
MLCF 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.68%)
PAEL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-4.27%)
PIBTL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.75%)
POWER 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
PPL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.4%)
PRL 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.84%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
SNGP 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.18%)
TRG 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -11.90 (-6.65%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.88%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.79%)
BR100 4,736 Decreased By ▼ -81.83 (-1.7%)
BR30 24,279 Decreased By ▼ -656.9 (-2.63%)
KSE100 44,262 Decreased By ▼ -600.76 (-1.34%)
KSE30 18,101 Decreased By ▼ -250.66 (-1.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,811
13124hr
Pakistan Cases
820,823
511224hr
Sindh
282,445
Punjab
301,114
Balochistan
22,278
Islamabad
75,067
KPK
117,557
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Greece eyes 3.6pc economic growth this year, 6.2pc in 2022- stability plan

  • The stability programme's forecast is in line with the European Commission's projection in February, which sees the Greek economy growing by 3.5% this year.
  • The expanding economy will help bring unemployment down to 10.5% by 2024 from a projected 14.6% this year.
Reuters 30 Apr 2021

ATHENS: Greece expects its economy to rebound by 3.6% this year with growth picking up pace to 6.2% in 2022, the government's 2021-24 stability programme submitted to the EU Commission projects.

"With the gradual easing of the containment measures from the second quarter onwards and the full reopening of the economy from the beginning of the third quarter ... the Greek economy is expected to return to a positive growth trajectory in 2021," the stability programme said.

Greece, which emerged from a decade-long financial crisis in 2018, saw its economy slump by 8.2% last year amid restrictions to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and a collapse in tourism revenues.

The stability programme's forecast is in line with the European Commission's projection in February, which sees the Greek economy growing by 3.5% this year.

It is more than one percentage point lower than a 4.8% expansion clip projected in this year's budget and also below a 4.2% rebound that the central bank estimated earlier this month.

Greece's gross domestic product (GDP) is projected to climb to 6.2% next year as aggregate demand bounces back to plug the large output gap. It is seen staying on a growth path in 2023 and 2024, expanding by 4.1% and 4.4% respectively.

The expanding economy will help bring unemployment down to 10.5% by 2024 from a projected 14.6% this year.

Looking at public finances, Greece ended last year with a budget deficit of 9.7% of GDP while its primary budget balance, which excludes debt servicing outlays, reached -6.7% of GDP.

The deterioration was attributed to the COVID-19 outbreak and expansionary measures adopted to support the economy.

This year, the general government's budget balance and the primary budget balance are expected to stay in deficit mode with gaps of 9.9% and 7.2% of GDP respectively.

But in 2022, the stability programme sees fiscal improvement with the general government budget deficit shrinking to 2.9% of GDP as the economy's recovery accelerates.

The primary budget balance is seen returning to a surplus in 2023 at 2.0% of GDP, while it will take until 2024 for the general government budget to hit a 0.6% of GDP surplus, according to the plan.

Greece's economy Greece's GDP Greece inflation EU Commission projects

Greece eyes 3.6pc economic growth this year, 6.2pc in 2022- stability plan

PPP's Qadir Khan Mandokhail emerges victorious in NA-249 Karachi by-election

Govt decides to form committee over TLP's plea against party ban

PSX ends April with bears dominating the bourse

Pakistan further eased investment policy to benefit investors, says FM Qureshi

Israel pilgrimage stampede kills at least 44

Palestinian polls postponed until Jerusalem voting guaranteed: Abbas

Surge in insider attacks in Afghan army as Americans prepare to go: US govt

Worldwide Covid-19 cases pass 150 million: AFP tally

US aid arrives in India as Covid cases explode

Balance of payment (BoP) stability: Tapping expatriates only way in absence of export boost: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters