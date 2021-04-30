ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
ASC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.35%)
ASL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
AVN 82.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.80 (-6.58%)
BOP 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.05%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.25%)
DGKC 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-2.51%)
EPCL 49.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.34%)
FCCL 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.9%)
FFBL 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.56%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.26%)
HASCOL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.35%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.28%)
JSCL 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.23%)
KAPCO 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.45%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.56%)
MLCF 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.68%)
PAEL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-4.27%)
PIBTL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.75%)
POWER 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
PPL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.4%)
PRL 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.84%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
SNGP 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.18%)
TRG 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -11.90 (-6.65%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.88%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.79%)
BR100 4,736 Decreased By ▼ -81.83 (-1.7%)
BR30 24,279 Decreased By ▼ -656.9 (-2.63%)
KSE100 44,262 Decreased By ▼ -600.76 (-1.34%)
KSE30 18,101 Decreased By ▼ -250.66 (-1.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,811
13124hr
Pakistan Cases
820,823
511224hr
Sindh
282,445
Punjab
301,114
Balochistan
22,278
Islamabad
75,067
KPK
117,557
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Imperial Oil swings to quarterly profit helped by oil price recovery

  • Calgary-based Imperial, which is majority-owned by Exxon Mobil Corp, is benefitting from higher global oil prices as fuel usage picks up from last year, when coronavirus pandemic-related lockdowns decimated demand.
  • The recovery, however, remains spotty with second and third waves of COVID-19 surging in various parts of the world, including Canada, and an uneven rollout of vaccines.
Reuters 30 Apr 2021

Canada's Imperial Oil Ltd eked out a first-quarter profit on Friday, after having slipped into a loss in the fourth, helped by higher prices for crude, as well as improved refining and chemical margins.

Calgary-based Imperial, which is majority-owned by Exxon Mobil Corp, is benefitting from higher global oil prices as fuel usage picks up from last year, when coronavirus pandemic-related lockdowns decimated demand.

The recovery, however, remains spotty with second and third waves of COVID-19 surging in various parts of the world, including Canada, and an uneven rollout of vaccines.

While demand has rebounded considerably, the lingering effects of the weak 2020 business environment has continued to have a negative impact on financial results in 2021 when compared to periods prior to the pandemic, Imperial said.

Net income in the company's chemicals segment, however, climbed to C$67 million in the quarter, up from C$23 million in the previous.

Imperial posted a profit of C$392 million ($319.32 million), or 53 Canadian cents per share, for the quarter ended March 31, compared to a loss of C$1.15 billion, or C$1.56 per share, in the previous quarter.

Exxon Mobil Corp oil production oil output oil markets Canada's Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil swings to quarterly profit helped by oil price recovery

PPP's Qadir Khan Mandokhail emerges victorious in NA-249 Karachi by-election

Govt decides to form committee over TLP's plea against party ban

PSX ends April with bears dominating the bourse

Pakistan further eased investment policy to benefit investors, says FM Qureshi

Israel pilgrimage stampede kills at least 44

Palestinian polls postponed until Jerusalem voting guaranteed: Abbas

Surge in insider attacks in Afghan army as Americans prepare to go: US govt

Worldwide Covid-19 cases pass 150 million: AFP tally

US aid arrives in India as Covid cases explode

Balance of payment (BoP) stability: Tapping expatriates only way in absence of export boost: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters