ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
ASC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.35%)
ASL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
AVN 82.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.80 (-6.58%)
BOP 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.05%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.25%)
DGKC 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-2.51%)
EPCL 49.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.34%)
FCCL 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.9%)
FFBL 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.56%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.26%)
HASCOL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.35%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.28%)
JSCL 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.23%)
KAPCO 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.45%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.56%)
MLCF 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.68%)
PAEL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-4.27%)
PIBTL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.75%)
POWER 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
PPL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.4%)
PRL 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.84%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
SNGP 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.18%)
TRG 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -11.90 (-6.65%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.88%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.79%)
BR100 4,736 Decreased By ▼ -81.83 (-1.7%)
BR30 24,279 Decreased By ▼ -656.9 (-2.63%)
KSE100 44,262 Decreased By ▼ -600.76 (-1.34%)
KSE30 18,101 Decreased By ▼ -250.66 (-1.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,811
13124hr
Pakistan Cases
820,823
511224hr
Sindh
282,445
Punjab
301,114
Balochistan
22,278
Islamabad
75,067
KPK
117,557
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Exxon rejects contract offer from Texas refinery union

  • Workers could be locked out of the plant Saturday morning and replacement crews put in their place if USW members have not voted on the company's latest offer, the people familiar with the talks have said.
  • Staff representatives of the USW met with Beaumont refinery officials earlier in the day Thursday but did not pass along an offer, according to the people.
Reuters 30 Apr 2021

HOUSTON: Exxon Mobil Corp on Thursday rejected a contract offer from the United Steelworkers union (USW), two days ahead of a threatened lockout of 650 Texas refinery workers by the energy firm, said people familiar with the matter.

Talks between the two sides, at the 369,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Beaumont refinery, have been underway since before a six-year contract expired on Feb. 1. If a lockout occurs, it would be the first time since 1988 the plant's workers have gone off their jobs because of a labor dispute.

Neither side has disclosed details of its contract proposal.

Workers could be locked out of the plant Saturday morning and replacement crews put in their place if USW members have not voted on the company's latest offer, the people familiar with the talks have said.

"Despite extensive efforts, we have not reached agreement, and the union committee has not held an employee vote on our offers," said Exxon spokeswoman Julie King. "We will continue to operate to ensure a safe and reliable supply of quality products to our customers."

Staff representatives of the USW met with Beaumont refinery officials earlier in the day Thursday but did not pass along an offer, according to the people.

Exxon's lockout ultimatum came last week after the union offered a one-year extension of the six-year contract that expired.

Exxon has begun recruiting, via email messages, 60 people with at least two years' experience to work as process operators at the refinery between May and August. It also has trained managers and engineers from around the United States to operate refinery units.

In an email sent on Thursday and viewed by Reuters, Exxon told those it contacted about the temporary work that it had received 146 resumes in answer to the call for temporary operators.

Exxon and the USW have been negotiating since January for a new contract.

Exxon ExxonMobil Corp energy firm United Steelworkers union

Exxon rejects contract offer from Texas refinery union

PPP's Qadir Khan Mandokhail emerges victorious in NA-249 Karachi by-election

Govt decides to form committee over TLP's plea against party ban

PSX ends April with bears dominating the bourse

Pakistan further eased investment policy to benefit investors, says FM Qureshi

Israel pilgrimage stampede kills at least 44

Palestinian polls postponed until Jerusalem voting guaranteed: Abbas

Surge in insider attacks in Afghan army as Americans prepare to go: US govt

Worldwide Covid-19 cases pass 150 million: AFP tally

US aid arrives in India as Covid cases explode

Balance of payment (BoP) stability: Tapping expatriates only way in absence of export boost: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters