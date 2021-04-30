ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
ASC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.35%)
ASL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
AVN 82.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.80 (-6.58%)
BOP 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.05%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.25%)
DGKC 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-2.51%)
EPCL 49.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.34%)
FCCL 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.9%)
FFBL 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.56%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.26%)
HASCOL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.35%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.28%)
JSCL 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.23%)
KAPCO 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.45%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.56%)
MLCF 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.68%)
PAEL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-4.27%)
PIBTL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.75%)
POWER 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
PPL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.4%)
PRL 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.84%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
SNGP 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.18%)
TRG 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -11.90 (-6.65%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.88%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.79%)
BR100 4,736 Decreased By ▼ -81.83 (-1.7%)
BR30 24,279 Decreased By ▼ -656.9 (-2.63%)
KSE100 44,262 Decreased By ▼ -600.76 (-1.34%)
KSE30 18,101 Decreased By ▼ -250.66 (-1.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,811
13124hr
Pakistan Cases
820,823
511224hr
Sindh
282,445
Punjab
301,114
Balochistan
22,278
Islamabad
75,067
KPK
117,557
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Goodyear Tire results top estimates as auto demand rebounds

  • US auto demand, however, has risen since then, as consumers focus on personal safety and opt for private vehicles during the COVID-19 pandemic. Low interest rates and stimulus checks are also aiding the rebound.
  • The company, whose brands include Kelly and Dunlop, said tire volumes rose 12% to 35 million units in the quarter, while replacement tire volumes jumped 14%.
Reuters Updated 30 Apr 2021

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co posted quarterly profit and revenue that beat Wall Street estimates on Friday, as sales of its tires rose due to a rebound in auto demand.

The global tire industry was hit hard in 2020 as the coronavirus health crisis led to a sharp decline in demand for replacement tires and original equipment.

US auto demand, however, has risen since then, as consumers focus on personal safety and opt for private vehicles during the COVID-19 pandemic. Low interest rates and stimulus checks are also aiding the rebound.

"We achieved these results despite the impact of a severe winter storm in the US and industry supply chain challenges," said Goodyear Chief Executive Officer Richard Kramer.

The company, whose brands include Kelly and Dunlop, said tire volumes rose 12% to 35 million units in the quarter, while replacement tire volumes jumped 14%.

Americas - Goodyear's biggest market - benefited from strength in the US consumer and commercial replacement market.

Excluding items, the company earned 43 cents per share, beating estimates of 9 cents, according to Refinitiv data.

The company reported a net income of $12 million, or 5 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, compared with a net loss of $619 million, or $2.65 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 14.9% to $3.51 billion, beating estimates of $3.40 billion.

Auto industry US automaker Wall Street estimates Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co Goodyear Tire

Goodyear Tire results top estimates as auto demand rebounds

PPP's Qadir Khan Mandokhail emerges victorious in NA-249 Karachi by-election

Govt decides to form committee over TLP's plea against party ban

PSX ends April with bears dominating the bourse

Pakistan further eased investment policy to benefit investors, says FM Qureshi

Israel pilgrimage stampede kills at least 44

Palestinian polls postponed until Jerusalem voting guaranteed: Abbas

Surge in insider attacks in Afghan army as Americans prepare to go: US govt

Worldwide Covid-19 cases pass 150 million: AFP tally

US aid arrives in India as Covid cases explode

Balance of payment (BoP) stability: Tapping expatriates only way in absence of export boost: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters