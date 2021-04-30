World
Pfizer and BioNTech request EU to approve vaccine for 12 to 15 year olds
- Pfizer and BioNTech will be seeking approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to approve their coronavirus vaccine for use on 12-15 year olds.
- The companies articulated that the children will continue to be monitored for longer-term protection and safety for an additional two years.
Pfizer-BioNTech will be seeking approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to approve their coronavirus vaccine for use on 12-15 year olds.
In a statement on Friday, the two companies stated that their submission to the European Medicines Agency was based on an advanced study in over 2000 adolescents, which showed that the vaccine was safe and effective.
Reportedly, this move could offer younger and less at-risk populations in Europe access to the vaccines for the first time, as the shot is based on novel mRNA technology.
