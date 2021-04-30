TSX futures fall as oil prices weigh; GDP data awaited

Futures for Canada's main stock index edged lower on Friday, after oil prices slipped on demand concerns, as investors awaited domestic GDP data due later in the day.

Crude prices eased from their six weeks high as concerns of wider lockdowns in India and Brazil to curb the COVID-19 pandemic offset a bullish outlook on summer fuel demand and the economic recovery.

Canada's GDP data, due at 08:30 a.m. ET, is expected to show a growth of 0.5% in February.

June-quarter futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.5% at 7:11 a.m. ET. Still, the index was set for its third straight monthly gain this year.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.52% lower at 19,255.92 on Thursday.

Dow e-minis were down 165 points, or 0.49% at 07:11 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-minis were down 23.5 points, or 0.56% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 95.25 points, or 0.68%.

TOP STORIES

Canada's first budget in two years looks set to join a pile of stalled bills in a Parliament besieged by partisan squabbling, a logjam that could be the trigger Prime Minister Justin Trudeau uses to call an early election.

Canada's remote oil sands region in northern Alberta has become a COVID-19 hotspot, disrupting essential annual maintenance work at its massive oil sands plants.

Restaurant Brands International Inc beat quarterly revenue estimates, as a reopening US economy and government stimulus checks boosted spending at the company's Burger King chain.