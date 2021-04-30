Mexico economy grows 0.4pc in 1st quarter, beats expectations

MEXICO CITY: Mexico's economy grew 0.4% in the first quarter compared to the previous three-month period, outpacing expectations, a preliminary estimate from the national statistics agency INEGI showed on Friday.
The seasonally-adjusted advance in gross domestic product (GDP) compared with the median forecast of a Reuters poll of analysts for an increase of 0.1% from the prior quarter.
Compared with the same quarter a year earlier, the economy shrank 3.8% in unadjusted terms, INEGI said. That compared with a poll forecast for a contraction of 3.5% year-on-year.
