Punjab to increase vaccination centers from 135 to 246 as COVID-19 tally reaches 301,114

The Government of Punjab has decided to increase the number of coronavirus vaccination centers as the provincial tally rose to 301,114 on Friday.

In a meeting in Lahore today, Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid said that a comprehensive plan has been made to increase the number of coronavirus vaccination centers from 135 to 246 to facilitate people across the province.

She further said that the vaccination process is underway at a fast pace in Punjab. The citizens can get information regarding the number of beds in hospitals from Rescue 1122 as well as by contacting 042-99211136.

During the past 24 hours, Punjab reported 2,296 new coronavirus cases and 83 deaths. The provincial total is 301,114 while the death toll is 8,410. The COVID-19 positivity rate is alarmingly high in Lahore, Faisalabad, Okara, Sahiwal, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, a total lockdown will be imposed in Lahore on weekends, Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Usman announced on Friday. Markets and businesses will remain closed, while only medical stores, petrol pumps, vaccination centers, dairy, meat and vegetable shops will remain open.