World

South Korea's Moon to visit Biden on May 21

  • The meetings reflect Biden's priority on relationships with Asian allies as his administration continues to focus on competition with China.
AFP 30 Apr 2021

WASHINGTON: South Korean President Moon Jae-in will visit US President Joe Biden in Washington on May 21, the White House said Thursday.

"President Biden looks forward to working with President Moon to further strengthen our alliance and expand our close cooperation," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement.

"Moon's visit will highlight the ironclad alliance between the United States and the Republic of Korea, and the broad and deep ties between our governments, people and economies," she said.

Moon will be the second world leader to visit the White House since Biden took office in January, after Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga met with the US leader earlier this month.

The meetings reflect Biden's priority on relationships with Asian allies as his administration continues to focus on competition with China.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin visited Seoul in March to reaffirm the two countries' united force against North Korea and Beijing's growing ambitions.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Moon called on Biden to re-open negotiations with Pyongyang on the denuclearization of North Korea.

